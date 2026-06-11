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Defence minister blasts Birmingham Lib Dems for allying with Green deputy leader who called Hamas leaders martyrs

Birmingham MP Al Carns said Jewish families in the city ‘deserve an answer’ from the council

June 11, 2026 10:09
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Veterans minister Al Carns at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham in 2024 (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read

Defence Minister Al Carns has hit out at the appointment of Birmingham Green Party’s deputy leader, who called a Hamas leader a martyr and compared a Hezbollah leader to Nelson Mandela, to a cabinet role.

Kamal Hawwash was made cabinet member for children, young people and families as part of a coalition between the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and independents to control Birmingham City Council.

Carns, a Labour MP for Birmingham Selly Oak, took to social media to robustly criticise the appointment.

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Topics:

Birmingham

Green Party

Liberal Democrats

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