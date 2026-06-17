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Media monitor tells BBC bosses to address ‘double standard’ after presenter sacked for criticising Hamas coverage

Media monitor Camera asked why BBC Arabic journalists who praised October 7 atrocities were not dismissed and treated with ‘remarkable leniency'

June 17, 2026 10:01
Copy of sean mcginty.jpeg
Former BBC journalist Sean McGinty (LinkedIn)

By

Sophie Dunoff

4 min read

A media monitoring group has written to BBC bosses accusing the corporation of “double standards” after it sacked a journalist who criticised the BBC over its coverage of Hamas.

Sean McGinty, 61, was dismissed for gross misconduct in 2024 after he censured the BBC for refusing to describe Hamas as “terrorists” in the wake of October 7.

The BBC found he had posted material that breached its social media policy, which forbids staff from making comments that undermine its “reputation and impartiality”.

McGinty later said that in contrast to the way he was treated, six BBC Arabic journalists who appeared to justify or celebrate the Oct 7 attacks had not been dismissed.

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Topics:

BBC

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