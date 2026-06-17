Media monitor tells BBC bosses to address ‘double standard’ after presenter sacked for criticising Hamas coverage

Writing to BBC Director General Matt Brittin and Deputy Director-General Rhodri Talfan Davies, media monitor Camera (The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis) said: “We are writing to bring to your attention, and that of the wider public, a glaring double standard in how the BBC enforces its social media and impartiality guidelines.

“Sean McGinty was dismissed for gross misconduct in 2024 after publicly criticising the BBC's refusal to describe Hamas as ‘terrorists’.

“Conversely, the BBC has demonstrated remarkable leniency towards BBC Arabic employees who posted and ‘liked’ online comments praising the atrocities.

Reporter Sally Nabil, for example liked a tweet saying the attack was a “morning of hope”.

Salma Khattab, a correspondent based in Cairo for BBC News, liked a tweet on October 7 which said: “You cannot support freedom fighters in Ukraine as they resist Russian occupation but not in Palestine against Israeli occupation, unless you have no conscience.”

The letter went on: “It is important to stress that, unlike the BBC Arabic staff mentioned, McGinty's conduct never indicated support for violence against civilians, of the kind that should correctly raise serious questions about professional and ethical judgment.

“Nor did he regularly report on the same subjects about which he was posting on social media. The contrast is difficult to reconcile.”

The letter added that the journalists were able to continue contributing to BBC Arabic output even after the corporation launched an "urgent" investigation into their online activity.

“Worse still, they have continued to take part in shaping the BBC's coverage of Jewish and Israeli affairs.

“Not only were they reporting on highly sensitive subjects such as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, US-Israel summits and legal proceedings involving Israel, they also platformed alleged ‘experts’ and ‘eyewitnesses’ from the region whose social media records about Israel and Jews resembled their own.

“The BBC appears willing to address the concerns of some minority groups while disregarding those of others. The BBC's impartiality and social media standards must be applied consistently across all departments and all employees.”

McGinty has accused the BBC of having “weak managers” who preside over a “toxic culture”, resulting in recent scandals such as presenter Huw Edwards’ admission he had committed child sex offences in 2024.

McGinty, a journalist on BBC Radio Lancashire for 22 years, suffers from ADHD, which was diagnosed when he was a child, and severe anxiety, and argued at the tribunal his actions were a result of his conditions and brought a discrimination case.

But the tribunal found his claims were “not well-founded”.

McGinty made a series of comments on X in the wake of October 7, including sharing and “liking” other users’ posts that criticised the BBC and a number of its journalists for their reporting on the attack.

In one post on X in October 2023, McGinty said the BBC had a “fear of the word terrorist”, and that Hamas was a “terrorist organisation” guilty of “sadistic killings”.

“That’s the word any decent person would use who’s bothered to look at the evidence,” he added.

In dismissing him the BBC found that other posts containing “anti-trans sentiments” were a breach of impartiality.

In an email on October 16, 2023, McGinty told Arthanayake that he was “sociopathic” after the then 5Live presenter recommended followers read the book A Day in the Life Of Abed Salama by Nathan Thrall, and watch The Human Factor, a documentary on attempts to achieve peace between Israel and Palestine, to “understand the context” behind the terror attack.

McGinty emailed: “It is remarkable that you have the hubris to instruct me to read a book so I can find out why these animals are such murderous b-----ds… These are actions of evil monsters… It’s sociopathic of you to suggest anyone should read a book to seek context… I don’t look for context for disgusting excuses for human beings.

“That being said, I am looking forward to your recommending books that give some context and understanding of Lucy Letby, Harold Shipman and the Yorkshire Ripper.”

The BBC launched an investigation in October 2023 and McGinty went on long-term sick leave in November 2023.

He was later taken to a disciplinary hearing and sacked for gross misconduct in July 2024, a decision that was upheld on appeal in February 2025.

McGinty then brought claims of unfair dismissal, disability discrimination and failure to make reasonable adjustments, against the BBC.

He accepted that he had made the remarks but said his ADHD and anxiety “caused him to express views that he would otherwise have kept private”.

However, a written judgment approved by Employment Judge Dawn Shotter, concluded "there was no causal connection between his disability and the gross misconduct Mr McGinty was accused of”.

The tribunal also found the dismissal was reasonable because of the organisation's impartiality rules as it "could not have contentious and sensitive biased posts made public by a journalist who would continue to do so into the future because he was not accepting he was wrong, strongly holding personal views that overrode the BBC's restrictions on journalists”.

Shotter said: "[Mr McGinty] says he has a right to hold his views and there is no disputing that he indeed had this right.

“The problem for [Mr McGinty] was communicating his views to the wider public in breach of fundamental constraints imposed on him given the fact he was employed as a journalist and subjected to policies, which if breached, could result in disciplinary proceedings and dismissal.”

BBC launched an independent internal review in December 2025 which found there was no “toxic culture” within the organisation, but set out immediate steps for action were implemented.

The BBC has said it does not describe Hamas as “terrorists” because it believes the word to be “loaded”. World Affairs Editor John Simpson wrote on the subject: “Our business is to present our audiences with the facts, and let them make up their own minds.”

The BBC said about the dismissal case: “Sean McGinty was dismissed for gross misconduct and this was upheld by an employment tribunal, which found his claims 'were not well founded’."

A BBC spokesperson said: “All alleged breaches of social media guidelines are taken extremely seriously and investigated accordingly. Where we find breaches, we take the appropriate action.”