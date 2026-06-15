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BBC sacked me after I criticised its Hamas coverage but not journalists who celebrated October 7, says former presenter

Sean McGinty said BBC runs 'two-tier’ disciplinary process

June 15, 2026 14:58
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Former BBC journalist Sean McGinty (LinkedIn)

By

JC Reporter

4 min read

A former BBC presenter sacked after criticising the corporation’s coverage of Hamas has claimed it operates a “two-tier” approach to discipline.

Sean McGinty, 61, was dismissed for gross misconduct in 2024 after he censured the BBC for refusing to describe Hamas as “terrorists” in the wake of October 7.

The BBC found he had posted material that breached its social media policy, which forbids staff from making comments that undermine its “reputation and impartiality”.

Speaking to the Telegraph, McGinty said that in contrast to the way he was treated, six BBC Arabic journalists who appeared to justify or celebrate the Oct 7 attacks had not been dismissed.

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Topics:

BBC

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