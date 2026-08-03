Jews face the ‘same situation’ with antisemitism as before the Second World War, says 102-year-old veteran

He added: “Unfortunately, today we’ve got the same situation through no fault of our own. What have I done to deserve it?”

Mr Goldstein insisted that England is “not the same” as it was when he was a boy, as he urged his fellow countrymen to be “proud” of the nation.

He was speaking amid an increase in antisemitic hate crimes, including the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green, north London, in April and an arson attack at a former synagogue in Whitechapel, central London, in May.

Mr Goldstein blows out the candles on his birthday cake during celebrations for his 102nd birthday with family and friends at the Oaks Lane Reform Synagogue in Newbury Park, Essex. (PA)

Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire

Mr Goldstein added: “What happens abroad is not my fault, and I can’t help.

“But there’s loads of antisemitism, especially in the Golders Green area, some people are afraid to walk in the streets.

“Which is why I say England is not the same.”

He went on: “I hope I’m a nice, peaceful chap, I keep out of mischief and fortunately I’ve never been in any trouble.

“Britain is my country, and I know it, and I look up to it. I don’t know anything else, I’m an Englishman. I’m an Englishman first.

“So why are we attacked and all that? I try to be a good citizen, pay my way.

Mr Goldstein believes schools should do more to educate children about antisemitism.

He added: “Some sections are hostile and are taught to hate the Jews without any reason, just because they’re Jews.

“We’ve tried to be good citizens and do the best we can, and yet we’re still considered hostile, and there’s nothing much we can do about that.”

Born on Commercial Road in east London in July 1924, Mr Goldstein was conscripted into the Army in 1943 aged 18 and served in an anti-aircraft and searchlight regiment defending the capital against German bombing raids.

A young Monty Goldstein in 1935. (Family handout/AJEX/PA)

Family handout/AJEX/PA Wire

He expected to be sent to France after D-Day, but his regiment remained in Britain because it was considered more valuable protecting the country from aerial attacks.

After the war, he joined Ajex, the Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women, and has attended remembrance events since 1945.

But Mr Goldstein said the country is no longer looked up to in the way it once was.

He added: “Sometimes you’re afraid to say you’re an Englishman.

“Instead of being proud holding the flag, sometimes you’re afraid, which is wrong.

“In some sections, we’re second-class citizens, which shouldn’t be.”

He added: “We fought for five years, tyranny and all that, and instead of going ahead we’re going backwards, which is not a good sign.

“Some people want to leave the country, if that’s right or wrong I won’t comment, but that’s the situation to some people.”

He served as a a driver and gunner in the Royal Artillery during the Second World War and is a member of the Association of Jewish ex-Servicemen (AJEX). (Family handout/AJEX/PA)

Family handout/AJEX/PA Wire

Mr Goldstein, who now lives in Chadwell Heath, east London, said his advice to Britons is to keep on the “right track” and stay “out of mischief”.

He added: “I try and be helpful and socially join in with everything, and try to help my fellow man and help my fellow beings and try to help in every respect I can, help the country, pay my taxes.”

He will join his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for a tea party days after turning 102.

Speaking about reaching that age, he added: “You get up in the morning, and every morning you get up, you say, ‘Thank God’, and it’s a bonus.

“If you were in the Army during the war, you’ve got to be well in your 90s now, and unfortunately, there’s not too many left.”