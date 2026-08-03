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Jews face the ‘same situation’ with antisemitism as before the Second World War, says 102-year-old veteran

Monty Goldstein asks: ‘What have I done to deserve it?’

August 3, 2026 12:18
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Monty Goldstein celebrating his 102nd birthday during a party with family and friends at the South West Essex Reform Synagogue, in Ilford, Essex.(PA)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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A 102-year-old Second World War veteran has said that Jews now face the “same situation” as the 1930s with antisemitism surging.

Monty Goldstein, who served in the Royal Artillery during the conflict,

recalled the years of rising Jew-hate in London’s East End when he was a youngster.

He said: “In that time in the East End, there was a lot of antisemitism, Mosley and the blackshirts, and Duckett Street, which was a stone’s throw from where I lived, was very, very active in those years, and it was a very bad situation.”

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Topics:

Antisemitism

Second World War

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