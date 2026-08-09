Young lions stolen and smuggled into Israel returned to South African sanctuary

Two young lions who had been stolen from their mother and illegally smuggled into Israel as cubs have been returned to South Africa where they can now live happily in a wildlife sanctuary.
Ori and Ben Tzur had been rescued by Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority (NPA) and were put in a zoo as it was the only place of safety.
Ori had originally been found in a basement and Ben Tzur had been found tied to a tree in a yard in the West Bank.
The zoo was only supposed to be a temporary home, and it was decided that they should be brought back to their natural habitat, so NPA turned to British animal charity Animal Defenders International (ADI)
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