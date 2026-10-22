Young Arab Israelis open to voting for non-Arab parties as crime tops priorities

A majority of young Arab Israelis would consider voting for non-Arab parties in next week’s Knesset elections if they offered clear plans to address issues affecting their communities, with crime a top concern.

The findings came from a survey of members of the minority group aged 18 to 26.

Sixty per cent said they would consider supporting a non-Arab party if it presented concrete proposals on issues important to them.

Only 48 per cent said they were exclusively loyal to Arab parties, while about 20 per cent expressed no preference based on a party’s identity.