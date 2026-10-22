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Young Arab Israelis open to voting for non-Arab parties as crime tops priorities

Less than half of voters in the minority group aged 18 to 26 said they were exclusively loyal to political representatives from within their community

October 22, 2026 10:20
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Mansour Abbas of Ra'am holds a joint press conference with new party member Yoav Segalovich in Nazareth on August 31, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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A majority of young Arab Israelis would consider voting for non-Arab parties in next week’s Knesset elections if they offered clear plans to address issues affecting their communities, with crime a top concern.

The findings came from a survey of members of the minority group aged 18 to 26.

Sixty per cent said they would consider supporting a non-Arab party if it presented concrete proposals on issues important to them.

Only 48 per cent said they were exclusively loyal to Arab parties, while about 20 per cent expressed no preference based on a party’s identity.

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Topics:

Arab-Israeli

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

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