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We won’t withdraw from southern Lebanon, says Israeli defence minister

Statement follows Trump’s announcement of a ‘peace deal’ with Iran

June 15, 2026 08:59
GettyImages-2278383097.jpg
Destroyed buildings in the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila following an Israeli airstrike on May 31, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read

Israel’s defence minster has said in the wake of Trump’s “peace deal” with Iran that Israel will not withdraw from southern Lebanon and “if Iran attacks Israel because of events in Lebanon, we will strike it with full force”.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said about the deal, which supposedly also includes ending the fighting against Hezbollah:  “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are leading a clear policy that determines that the IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, without any time limit, to protect, from there, the border and Israeli communities against jihadist elements.”

Katz said that holding onto the security zones was “among the IDF’s greatest achievements” in the war, and therefore, “we oppose an IDF withdrawal from Lebanon, despite all the existing pressures and those that will still come.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu made these points clear to US President Trump and to other senior American officials, and I also made this clear yesterday to US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.”

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Topics:

Iran

Hezbollah

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