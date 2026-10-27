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We left out Gaza’s suffering because world needs to hear Israel’s experience of October 7, says Fauda co-creator

Avi Issacharoff said it was critical to communicate the Israeli story amid growing dominance of the Palestinian narrative in the West

October 27, 2026 15:25
Copy of Lior Raz as Doron Kavillio_ Yaakov Zada-Daniel as Eli copy (1).jpg
Fauda. (L to R) Lior Raz as Doron Kavillio Yaakov Zada-Daniel as Eli in Fauda. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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The co-creator of Israeli television drama Fauda has responded to criticism over its omission of Gaza’s suffering, saying that the world needed to hear the Israeli story of October 7.

Avi Issacharoff admitted that the series “skipped the suffering of the other side” in an discussion with Channel 4 News presenter Matt Frei about the fifth season, which focuses on the Hamas-led attacks and their aftermath.

Issacharoff said the series had a responsibility to ensure that Israeli experience of October 7 was not forgotten – including by Israelis themselves – in world in which the Palestinian narrative was increasingly dominant.

“We knew that we needed to tell that story. Not only to the world but to the Israelis,” he said.

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Topics:

Fauda

Israeli TV

Television

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