US ‘rebuffs Israel’s request to see Iran peace deal’

The US denied Israel's request to view details of the Iran war peace deal, The Jerusalem Post reports.
Israel wanted to see the newly agreed-upon Memorandum of Understanding before the signing ceremony, which is expected to take place in Switzerland later this week.
But US President Donald Trump is said to have turned down the request.
President Trump said on Tuesday that he would read the deal "word for word," but did not say when.
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