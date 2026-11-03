US student, 17, finds 3,300-year-old amulet on school trip to Israel

The amulet found by Shiloh Attoun (Photo by Assaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority). [Missing Credit]

Attoun and Benji Hain, dean of students at Muss, reported the discovery to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Archaeologist Adam William Asper, an IAA supervisor in the Central Region, subsequently collected the artefact for Israel’s National Treasures collection.

Attoun received a certificate of appreciation for turning over the find.

Professor Ido Koch of Tel Aviv University’s Department of Archaeology and Ancient Near Eastern Cultures dated the amulet to the Late Bronze Age, approximately 3,300 years ago.

“An interesting scene appears on the scarab: two cobras above a semi-ellipse,” Koch said.

The cobra, known in ancient Egyptian iconography as the Uraeus, was widely used as a protective and royal symbol in Egypt and the southern Levant, he explained.

The semi-ellipse beneath the cobras represents the Egyptian hieroglyphic sign “nb,” meaning “lord.”

left to right..Dr. Steve Kutno, Director of Muss High School Israel in Hod Hasharon, Shiloh Attoun, and Adam William Asper from the Israel Antiquities Authority. (Photo by Assaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority). [Missing Credit]

A similar scarab depicting three snakes was previously uncovered during excavations at Tel Megiddo, Koch said.

Scarabs—amulets modelled after the dung beetle—were common in ancient Egypt and were sometimes used as seals. The beetle symbolised creation and new life in Egyptian belief.

Scarabs found in Israel attest to ancient Egypt’s cultural influence on the region and its connections with the Land of Israel during periods of Egyptian rule.

Tel Gezer was one of the most important Canaanite cities in the region. The archaeological site is today part of Tel Gezer National Park.

“This discovery sparked great excitement among the students,” Hain said. “As soon as we realised that this might be a significant archaeological find, it was important for us to immediately contact the Israel Antiquities Authority, report it and ensure that we were acting in the right way.”

Amit Melman, the IAA’s Central Region educational director, praised Attoun and his instructors for turning over the artifact.

“Shiloh’s story is a charming example of the connection forged between the young people who come to study in Israel and the country’s history and archaeology, through firsthand experience in the field,” Melman said.

“Shiloh and the programme instructors deserve praise for showing responsibility and immediately handing over the find to our national repository. Thanks to them, this special find was preserved, and we can all learn from it.”

Tali Tzour Avner, director of Jewish National Fund-USA in Israel, said the discovery exemplified the experience the organisation seeks to provide young Jews visiting the country.

“Already on his very first trip, he got to know the country on foot and met a piece of its history up close,” she said. “There is something exciting about the moment here in Israel when the history studied in class becomes a personal encounter.”

The teenager found the artifact by chance (Photo by Assaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority). [Missing Credit]

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said the find highlighted the importance of connecting young Diaspora Jews with the heritage of the Land of Israel.

“I commend Shiloh for his discovery and for acting responsibly by handing over the ancient amulet to the state,” he said.

The IAA reminded the public that archaeological artifacts discovered in the field should be left in place and reported immediately to the authority, allowing archaeologists to document the context in which they were found.