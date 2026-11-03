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US student, 17, finds 3,300-year-old amulet on school trip to Israel

The teenager discovered the scarab-shaped artefact decorated with two cobras by chance

November 3, 2026 12:16
amulet.jpg
Shiloh with the amulet and his certificate. (Photo by Assaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority).

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

2 min read
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A 17-year-old American high school student visiting Israel discovered a 3,300-year-old Egyptian-style amulet by chance during a field trip.

Shiloh Attoun, who had arrived in Israel just two days before the tour to study at Jewish National Fund-USA’s Muss High School Israel, spotted the small scarab-shaped artefact on the ground during his class’s first excursion in Tel Gezer National Park in the Judean Lowlands.

He said: “As we were learning about Tel Gezer’s history and archaeology, I noticed a small, interesting object on the ground. It looked ancient,” Attoun said.

“I picked it up and consulted my guide. I couldn’t believe it was happening to me—a moment ago we were talking about the slim chances of ever discovering such a find, and here was one right in my hand!”

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Topics:

Israel

Ancient Egypt

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