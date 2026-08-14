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Turkish foreign minister threatens to take ‘radical action’ if Israel does not withdraw from Gaza

Israel hit back saying Turkey had become the ‘headquarters of the Hamas terror organisation’

August 14, 2026 15:11
Copy of Pollard.jpg
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on June 16, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

1 min read
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Israel has hit back at threats from Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to take “radical action” unless there is a withdrawal from Gaza.

Fidan made his incendiary comments during a two-day trip to Egypt where he held talks with Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy and Egyptian General Intelligence Service chief Maj Gen Hassan Rashad.

In his threat he claimed Egypt and Qatar would be prepared to join forces with Turkey to take action against Israel.

Posting on X the Israeli foreign ministry countered Hakan’s comments, saying: “He can spare us the lectures and the threats” adding that Turkey had “become the headquarters of the Hamas terror organisation”.

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Topics:

Turkey

Hamas

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