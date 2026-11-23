This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free, daily email briefing here

The IDF has identified three Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives killed in an airstrike in Gaza City on Saturday, rejecting claims by Palestinian sources and international media that they were humanitarian aid workers.

The military named the men as Ahmad Badran Nimer Sawafiri, a commander in Islamic Jihad’s engineering unit, Mustafa Yousef Mustafa Rifai and Khaled Od Fathi Na’im.

“At the time of the strike, the terrorists were conducting a reconnaissance tour between operational positions controlled by various terrorist organisations,” the IDF said.