Three Israeli cities open public bomb shelters

In a social media post today he said: “We decided to open all the shelters in the city.

“A situation assessment found that the risk of missile fire from Irian over the weekend has increased and is no longer negligible.

“Despite the cost of opening them, it is right to exercise extra caution, and hopefully this opening will prove unnecessary.”

The mayor urged residential building committees to ensure that communal shelters were prepared.

Ramat Gan has suffered direct hits during previous Iranian missile fire attacks.

A missile struck a residential building in the city in March, killing an elderly couple.

But the mayor stressed that the initiative was a precaution and was not prompted by a new national alert.

“There is no special warning from the Home Front Command,” he said.

“In any event of another round, there is no reason to panic. We have the IDF and the air force to defend us and to attack far from here as well.

“When our finest sons and aircraft pass over us in a ceremonial flyover, it is moving. When they are over enemy cities, they are the best, most precise, and deadliest in the world.”

His sentiments were echoed by Moshe Kuninski, the mayor of Karmiel, in the Beit HaKerem valley in the north.

He said: "I would like to reassure the residents of Karmiel; there is no change in the instructions, and there is no reason to panic.

“The opening of the shelters is only a step in preparation and responsibility. We are prepared for any scenario and are working in full cooperation with all security agencies.”

Eliat took similar action. An official statement from the city’s authorities said: "Accordingly, the Emergency and Security Division in the municipality opened the public shelters and, together with the supervision and enforcement units, conducts frequent patrols of the shelters.

“In addition, all operators of the dual-purpose shelters received a notice requiring them to be prepared to open immediately upon receiving a directive or warning.”

The Supreme Hospitalisation Authority has also met to discuss emergency measures and is maintaining an ongoing dialogue with all hospitals and health funds, according to the Health Ministry.