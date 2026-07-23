Become a Member
Israel

Three Israeli cities open public bomb shelters

Move comes as conflict with Iran escalates but citizens reassured no specific threat has been identified

July 23, 2026 16:26
GettyImages-2266685142.jpg
A man walks his cat into a bomb shelter on March 18, 2026 in Ramat Gan (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Three major Israeli cities have opened all their public bomb shelters amid the escalating conflict against Iran, although citizens have been reassured no specific threat has been identified.

The precautionary move came amid reports that the US was deploying a long range B1 aircraft, which can carry two dozen 2,000lb bombs or dozens of cruise missiles. 

The US has increased its military presence in the region as President Donald Trump considers expanding the campaign.

Carmel Shama-Hacohen, mayor of Ramat Gan in the Tel Aviv district, said the decision had been made after a “situation assessment”.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Israel Iran War

Tel Aviv

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper