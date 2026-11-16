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The Israeli biologist using cannabis to fight IBS, epilepsy – and cancer

Technion University’s David Meiri is one of the world’s foremost experts on the medical applications of the plant

November 16, 2026 14:45
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Cannabis researcher David Meiri talking about his new Evidence Base products at the Techion biology faculty

By

Orlando Radice

3 min read
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Was the burning bush a cannabis plant? Evidence: after the smoke wafted into his face, Moses “parted the sea”.

So jokes David Meiri, one of the world’s foremost experts on the medical applications of the plant, adding – on a more serious note – that cannabis has been cultivated for thousands of years for its nutritional, medical and psychoactive properties, and no-one should be surprised if it inspired one of the pivotal moments in the Book of Exodus.

Today, Meiri, head of cancer biology and cannabinoid research at Technion’s Faculty of Biology in Haifa, may be about to write a new chapter in the story of man’s relationship with the revered plant.

This week he is signing a deal with Israeli pharmaceuticals giant Teva to market a series of cannabis extracts called Evidence Base which, he says, have been proven in clinical trials to effectively treat epilepsy, endometriosis, inflammatory bowel syndrome and other conditions.

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