The Israeli biologist using cannabis to fight IBS, epilepsy – and cancer

The product has not yet been approved by the Pharmaceutical Division of Israel’s Ministry of Health because it is in extract form and not molecule-specific.

He says he knows which combinations of molecules are acting on the illnesses, but adds that once a substance is purified and distilled to that level, it “takes seven years and $500 million” to take it to drug-agency approval.

He says: “It's an extract of cannabis. I didn't purify the molecules. I don't need to skip any regulation, but the patient will know this is Teva standing behind it.”

In one experiment he demonstrated how one particular strain of cannabis kills cancerous cells in mice with leukaemia.

The next step will be identifying which particular molecule or blend are acting on the cancer.

“The $100 million question is: We have around 400 active compounds in this extract that acted on the cancer. Do we have one unique molecule that doing the effect? Is it a combination?” he says.

Cannabis researcher David Meiri [Missing Credit]

As part of his attempt to answer that question, his lab has created a vast, unparalleled library of cannabis molecules.

“We analyse all the active compounds in cannabis. We were the first lab in the world that succeeded in analysing ten different families of these molecules.

“This has totally changed my life because every grower, every startup, every scientist that works with cannabis needs our help, and I found myself sitting at the top of a mountain. Everybody approaches me and I choose who I want to work with.”

Cannabis is not the only psychoactive plant that Meiri is working with. Using the same molecular approach, he has found that a certain variety of magic mushroom can reduce the plaque – the dense clumps of a protein fragment that build up in the spaces between nerve cells – in the brain of an Alzheimer sufferer.

He also used his knowledge of the plant to treat young survivors of the Nova festival massacre: “I was recruited by the government by the Minister of Health to treat the all the kids who were at Nova.

“We had 2,300 kids, aged 25 to 30, something like that. They were under psychedelic effect when they experienced the trauma, and nobody knew how to treat them.

“A lot of them were self-blaming because they were high when their friends, brothers were being kidnapped or murdered.

“So my role was to first to work out which drug they took. There is a big difference between taking peyote, mushrooms, cannabis, DMT. Each one, each different plant, different psychedelics, affect different systems in our brain. Each one of them is a different treatment.”

Meiri explains his work with impressive energy given he has four children and has spent 300 days serving in the IDF in the past three years.

He says his interest in plants started when growing up on a moshav (cooperative farm). “When I was 23, after the army, my father had a stroke. I was suddenly in agriculture by myself,” he says.

Technion Faculty of Biology [Missing Credit]

He went on to study biology and biochemistry at university, took a PhD in plant molecular biology, was the head of the Botanic Gardens of Tel Aviv University and then moved to Toronto, where he did cancer research for four years.

As with many innovators, that multi-disciplinary background proved to be fertile ground for his future career: “Quite quickly I understood that I have a big advantage over the average students when I came to plants. I could see if the plant was suffering or not.”

After Canada, her got a job running a lab at the Technion’s Integrated Cancer Centre. He had already decided to apply plants to oncology and “look what the Bedouin in the desert are using and see if it's affecting cancer”.

But then he read a paper by a group of Spanish scientists that demonstrated what he had first observed during his post-doctoral research years earlier – that cannabis can block the ability of cancer cells to migrate, otherwise known as metastasis.

“So I said, ‘Oh, this is perfect. This is a plant. It's all my babies from my postdoc. It's the combination that I was dreaming of’,” and his pathway was set.

The world should be wishing him luck on his mission.