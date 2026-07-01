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Nova survivor documentary captures the horror but also the healing since October 7

Rita Yedid hopes film following her story of recovery will inspire a sense of mission and purpose

July 1, 2026 08:22
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Rita Yedid (centre) with her parents, sons and two sisters including Eden Shtivelman who was with her on the day in the film

By

Miriam Neifakh

3 min read

Nearly three years after the Nova music festival massacre, Rita Yedid is still telling the story of October 7.

But the story she tells now is not only about the day she survived. It is about what came after: guilt, therapy, motherhood, marriage, and the work of turning trauma into purpose.

That journey is at the centre of Rita, a 55-minute documentary directed by Asaf Sudry and Tali Shemesh, which premiered at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque on May 27.

“From the beginning, we had a clear idea that this would be a film about a woman who went to a party and what happened next,” said Raquela Cohen, Yedid’s manager.

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Topics:

Nova

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