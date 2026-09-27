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Terrorist who helped kidnap Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or killed by IDF

Saher Nidal Sakr has supplied weapons to Hamas in the current war

September 27, 2026 10:19
noa.jpeg
Saher Nidal Saqr (right) kidnapping Noa Argamani during the October 7, 2023, onslaught. (IMAGE: Israel Defence Forces)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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The Israel Defence Forces and the Shin Bet announced on Sunday that they had killed the terrorist who drove the motorcycle used to abduct Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or during the October 7 massacre.

Saher Nidal Sakr was killed in an airstrike in the Nuseirat area of the central Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Sakr was affiliated with “global jihadist organisations” in the Strip and supplied weapons to Hamas during the current war, the statement said.

He was behind attacks on IDF troops and Israeli civilians using operatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, it added.

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October 7

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