Islamic Empire’s answer to Brent Cross uncovered in Ramat Gan

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Archaeologists have uncovered a huge shopping district from the Islamic era believed to date back as far as the 7th Century while working on a new bus station in Ramat Gan.

The discovery was made during excavations that were being carried out ahead of the construction of a large bus terminal by state-owned transportation infrastructure company Netivei Ayalon.

“Although buildings and artifacts from ancient periods have been discovered in the area in the past, the results of the current excavation exceeded all expectations,” Dr Yoav Arbel and Lior Rauchberger, excavation directors said on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).