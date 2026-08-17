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Islamic Empire’s answer to Brent Cross uncovered in Ramat Gan

Archaeologists have discovered an expansive shopping district thought to date back some 1,300 years

August 17, 2026 16:03
Ramat Gan shopping centre by Israel Antiquities Authority.jpg
The excavation in Ramat Gan uncovered a series of rooms that served as shops or warehouses, along with industrial installations and pottery kilns (Photo: Israel Antiquities Authority)

By

Lianne Kolirin

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to receive the daily update here

Archaeologists have uncovered a huge shopping district from the Islamic era believed to date back as far as the 7th Century while working on a new bus station in Ramat Gan.

The discovery was made during excavations that were being carried out ahead of the construction of a large bus terminal by state-owned transportation infrastructure company Netivei Ayalon.

“Although buildings and artifacts from ancient periods have been discovered in the area in the past, the results of the current excavation exceeded all expectations,” Dr Yoav Arbel and Lior Rauchberger, excavation directors said on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

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Topics:

Archaeology

Ramat Gan

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