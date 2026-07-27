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Persian-era coin from Cyprus surfaces on Israeli beach

Experts say the 2,500-year-old find may offer ‘significant information about trade ties and movement between Cyprus and the Land of Israel’

July 27, 2026 15:24
Persian coin.jpg
Yaniv David Levy, coin expert at the IAA, with a rare Persian coin found on an Israeli beach on July 26, 2026 (Shai Halevi/IAA)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read
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A deputy director of the Ashdod Beaches Department, who typically helps bathers find jewellery and belongings lost in the sand, discovered a 2,500-year-old coin from Cyprus, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA)announced on Sunday.

Avi Chaprak, deputy director of the department, was searching for lost objects on an Ashdod beach about a month ago when he came across the ancient coin.

He submitted the find to the IAA, and an examination by its coin department confirmed that the object was an exceptionally rare specimen never before recorded in the country.

“At first glance it looked to be made of silver, but a closer examination showed it to actually be of metal that was only plated with silver, a known phenomenon in Cypriot silver coins from this period, given the shortage of silver on the island,” said Yaniv David Levy, a researcher and curator in the IAA’s coin department.

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Topics:

Israel

Archaeology

History

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