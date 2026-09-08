Palestinian attacker shot dead after stabbing Israeli at West Bank outpost

The victim, who suffered wounds to his chest, back and shoulders, was taken to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, where his condition was described as moderate-to-serious.

He later said the attacker had asked him where his gun was before stabbing him.

The assailant fled, prompting the IDF to launch a manhunt and establish roadblocks in the surrounding area.

Soldiers later located him near the village of Idhna. The IDF said he attempted to stab the troops before being shot dead by a company commander from the 411th Artillery Battalion. Palestinian media identified the attacker as Mohammed Mohsen, 34.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the soldiers involved, saying: “No terrorist has a safe haven.”

Referring to terrorists in the West Bank, he added: “We will continue to eliminate terrorists, pursue those who send them, and destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.”

Following the attack, defence minister Israel Katz said Israel would continue to “fight Palestinian terrorism with strength” and warned that the country was prepared for a “full-scale war” against the Palestinian Authority if it attempted an October 7-style assault against Israeli communities or IDF.

The stabbing came amid heightened tensions in the West Bank, where violence involving Palestinians and Israeli settlers has escalated in recent months.