Palestinian attacker shot dead after stabbing Israeli at West Bank outpost

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A Palestinian attacker has been shot dead by Israeli troops after stabbing and seriously wounding a young Israeli man at a farming outpost in the West Bank.
The Israeli, aged around 20, was attacked on Monday morning at the Maoz Yehuda outpost, near the Palestinian village of Usarin in the northern West Bank.
According to the Rescuers Without Borders emergency service, the attacker arrived by vehicle and repeatedly stabbed the Israeli after he approached to speak to him.
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