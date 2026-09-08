Become a Member
Israel

Palestinian attacker shot dead after stabbing Israeli at West Bank outpost

The assailant fled after carrying out the attack, according to authorities

September 8, 2026 11:55
Rabin Medical Centre hospital in Petah Tikva Wikipedia/Wikimedia Commons.jpg
The injured victim was treated at Rabin Medical Centre in Petah Tikva (Wikipedia/Wikimedia Commons)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the daily briefing here

A Palestinian attacker has been shot dead by Israeli troops after stabbing and seriously wounding a young Israeli man at a farming outpost in the West Bank.

The Israeli, aged around 20, was attacked on Monday morning at the Maoz Yehuda outpost, near the Palestinian village of Usarin in the northern West Bank.

According to the Rescuers Without Borders emergency service, the attacker arrived by vehicle and repeatedly stabbed the Israeli after he approached to speak to him.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

West Bank

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper