National Library of Israel to preserve stories of October 7 victims with new project

This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the daily briefing here

The National Library of Israel is appealing to bereaved families to help preserve the personal stories of those murdered on October 7 and killed in the war that followed ahead of the third anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks.

The Jerusalem library is collecting memorial books and booklets produced by relatives, friends and communities, as well as material written by victims that was published after their deaths.

It also plans to stage an exhibition, opening on the anniversary itself and running for three months, named 7.10 – Bound in Memory, displaying some of the material already gathered.