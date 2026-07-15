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Former hostage Noa Argamani reunites with rescuer at Entebbe commemoration

Argamani, whose kidnapping became one of the enduring images of October 7, shared an emotional moment with a Border Police officer who helped free her

July 15, 2026 10:43
Argamani.jpg
Noa Argamani reunites with a Yamam officer who took part in her rescue from Hamas captivity during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Operation Entebbe at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on July 12, 2026 (Flash90)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

4 min read
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Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in Gaza in June 2024, was reunited on Sunday with a Yamam (National Counter-Terrorism Unit) officer who took part in the operation to free her.

Argamani was among four hostages freed in a joint IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Border Police Yamam operation on June 8, 2024, alongside Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan and Andrey Kozlov.

All four had been held by Hamas since the October 7, 2023, attacks.

The emotional reunion occurred during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem that was held to mark 50 years since the 1976 Entebbe hostage rescue operation, in which Israeli forces rescued captives held in Uganda.

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Topics:

Noa Argamani

Hostages

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

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