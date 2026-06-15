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Night of the jackal: Campers attacked by ‘rabid’ animals in Galilee

A 12-year-old girl was among the party and was left with facial wounds just a month ahead of her bat mitzvah

June 15, 2026 14:40
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A Golden jackal feeding pictured in Bulgaria (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

1 min read

A group of campers, including a 12-year-old girl, was attacked at a beach on the Sea of Galilee by a pack of jackals, which experts fear could be infected by rabies.

Several members of the party were rushed to hospital for treatment to bite wounds and vaccinations following the attack at Duga Beach in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Elena, the terrified mother of the girl Alice, recounted how her daughter’s face was left covered in blood as a result to the shocking strike.

One of those injured during the jackal attack on campers in the Galilee (X/JewishBreakingNews)One of those injured during the jackal attack on campers in the Galilee (X/JewishBreakingNews)[Missing Credit]

She said: “We were all sleeping in the tent when suddenly, in the middle of the night, my daughter Alice screamed: ‘It hurts! It hurts!’

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