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Netanyahu ‘strongly condemns’ West Bank settler violence after overnight riots

The Israeli prime minister insisted the ‘fringe group of rioters’ was not representative of the ‘law-abiding settler community’

September 29, 2026 10:51
Settler violence in Jalud, West Bank (Photo: Flash90)F260804NI10.jpg
A Palestinian child inspects a burned-out car following a previous attack, last month, by extremist Israeli settlers on Palestinian homes in the village of Jalud, south of Nablus in the West Bank (Photo: Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to receive the free daily briefing here

Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the violent riots that erupted in the West Bank overnight, calling for the Jewish extremists responsible to be persecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”

More than 100 Israeli rioters clashed with security forces near the Palestinian villages of Jalud and Kusra in the West Bank, leaving three Border Police officers lightly wounded.

The violence broke out as security forces attempted to return a Palestinian family to their home after they had been forced to flee after being subjected to "several incidents of nationalist crime", the IDF said.

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Topics:

Settlers

Settlements

Crime

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