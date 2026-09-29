Netanyahu ‘strongly condemns’ West Bank settler violence after overnight riots

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Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the violent riots that erupted in the West Bank overnight, calling for the Jewish extremists responsible to be persecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”
More than 100 Israeli rioters clashed with security forces near the Palestinian villages of Jalud and Kusra in the West Bank, leaving three Border Police officers lightly wounded.
The violence broke out as security forces attempted to return a Palestinian family to their home after they had been forced to flee after being subjected to "several incidents of nationalist crime", the IDF said.
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