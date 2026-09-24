Son of Israeli ambassador to US fighting for life after West Bank terror attack

The son of Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, was fighting for his life on Wednesday night after being seriously wounded in a Palestinian car-ramming attack in the West Bank.

Neria Leiter, 38, an IDF reservist, suffered a severe head injury when a Palestinian driver rammed security personnel at the Maccabim checkpoint on Route 443.

The attacker, identified by Israeli authorities as 29-year-old Mahmoud Mohammad Suleiman, from Beit Ur al-Tahta, was shot dead at the scene.

Leiter underwent hours of emergency brain surgery at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center. Doctors said his condition had stabilised but remained very serious and life-threatening.