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Merkel defends Israel’s response to October 7, highlights Hamas’s use of human shields

Former German chancellor criticises disproportionate media coverage, while saying that military operations in Gaza went too far in some respects

November 15, 2026 10:40
merkel.jpg
Former Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a conference on September 08, 2026 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
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Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has defended Israel’s response to the October 7 massacre, highlighting the difficulty of fighting terrorists hiding behind civilians and criticising disproportionate media scrutiny, while saying that Israel had in some respects gone too far.

In an interview with the German podcast “Kaffee und Fluchen” (“Coffee and Cursing”), Merkel acknowledged the extraordinary difficulty facing Israel’s leaders in fighting Hamas in Gaza.

“I never had to make such a difficult decision,” she said, before describing the dilemma posed by Hamas operating beneath civilian infrastructure.

“When there is a bunker beneath every kindergarten and beneath every hospital, and Hamas is sitting there, knowing that I can only destroy its position if I simultaneously attack what is above it, then the task becomes at least somewhat more complicated,” she said.

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Topics:

Gaza war

Germany

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

Hamas

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