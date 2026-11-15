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Mandy Damari plans return to kibbutz where daughter was abducted

Despite Emily’s warning that Hamas terrorists have vowed to strike again, her mother is determined to reclaim the home she fled on October 7

November 15, 2026 09:03
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Mandy Damari speaks to members of the media about her fight to see the release of her daughter, Emily, from captivity in Gaza, on December 05, 2024 in London (Image: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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The mother of former Hamas hostage Emily Damari is planning to return to the kibbutz where her daughter was abducted on October 7, despite Emily’s warning that the terrorists have vowed to strike again.

British-born Mandy Damari has lived for 35 years on Kfar Aza, less than a mile from Gaza, where Hamas terrorists murdered 64 residents and abducted 19 during the October 7 massacre. In an interview with The Sunday Times, she said she intends to return to the kibbutz sometime in 2027. Her house is still being restored and currently has neither electricity nor running water.

Her daughter Emily was released after 471 days in captivity.

Mandy spent hours alone in a dark shelter during the attack and has no memory of some events, including a wounded Israeli soldier dying inside her home.

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Topics:

Emily Damari

Kfar Aza

Hamas

October 7 Massacres

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