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Lebanon agrees to disarm Hezbollah in ‘historic’ framework peace deal

Netanyahu says the deal is a ‘massive blow’ to Iran and its proxy in Lebanon

June 28, 2026 11:16
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A supporter of Hezbollah holds a machine gun while celebrating the ceasefire with Israel as it takes effect in the southern suburbs of Beirut early on April 17, 2026 (Photo by ibrahim AMRO / AFP via Getty Images) /

By

Akiva van Koningsveld,

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

4 min read

Israel and Lebanon have signed a framework agreement in Washington after several days of negotiations brokered by the US.

In the 14-point framework agreement, the Lebanese government has agreed to disarm Hezbollah.

The deal lays out two pilot zones "recommended by the Israel Defence Forces" in which the Lebanese Armed Forces would tackle the Shia terror group. 

In the agreement, Israel and Lebanon both "affirm" the right of each state to "live in peace", and express "mutual desire to live in security as neighbouring sovereign states".

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Topics:

Lebanon

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