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Joy at ex-hostage Emily Damari’s ‘impossible to imagine’ pre-wedding party

The British-Israeli celebrated love and life ahead of her wedding to fiancée Danielle Amit next week

August 20, 2026 12:27
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Emily Damari with mother Mandy and fiancée Danielle Amit (Image: courtesy)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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It was a celebration of life and love that, as Emily Damari’s mother, Mandy, told the guests, “would have been impossible to imagine” for the 471 days while her British-Israeli daughter was being held hostage in Gaza.  

But the previously unthinkable took place on Wednesday night when Damari, 30, and fiancée Danielle Amit, 36, held a pre-wedding party at an intimate venue overlooking the port in Tel Aviv.

In her speech, Mandy Damari spoke of her delight at seeing her daughter “alive, safe, happy, and standing beside the person she loves”.

Emily was captured by Hamas terrorists from Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7 and freed on January 19, 2025. In January this year, exactly a year on, she proposed to Amit, her long-term girlfriend.

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Topics:

Hostages

Emily Damari

Hamas

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