John Malkovich pulls out of Israel performance over ‘unacceptable and untenable’ press release

Actor John Malkovich has pulled out of a planned performance in Israel after accusing a PR firm working with the show of attributing fake quotes to him in its promotional material.

The two-time Oscar nominee is due to star in The Music Critic, a musical satire blending classical music and comedy, in which he plays an “evil critic” who tears apart composers including Beethoven, Brahms, Schumann and Chopin, before ironically reading a genuinely harsh review of his own career.

A tour across Europe and the Middle East was set to see him perform at Tel Aviv’s Charles Bronfman Auditorium on April 13 next year, with a press release for that event quoting Malkovich as saying he was “thrilled” to return to the Jewish State and felt a “strong closeness and solidarity” with its people.

However, following an initial report of the quotations in the Jerusalem Post, which has since removed them, the actor claimed he had never made the statement attributed to him and would now withdraw from the performance.