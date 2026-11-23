A Muslim Israeli and a Jewish Israeli have each won silver medals at the Para Taekwondo World Championships in South Korea.

Adnan Milad, who is Muslim, was competing in the 63-kilogram category at the tournament in Muju, and won his medal on Saturday.

Asaf Yasur, who is Jewish, got his silver in the 58-kilogram category on Friday.

“Two incredible athletes from different backgrounds, proudly representing the same country under one flag,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry wrote. “This is the Israel we’re so proud of!”