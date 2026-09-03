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Jerusalem court extends detention for man accused of spiking baby food packets with sedatives

Multiple jars of Prinok fruit puree were found laced with benzodiazepines, the class of drugs used in anti-anxiety medications like Xanax

September 3, 2026 13:38
Baby food.jpg
(Illustrative) Baby food at the Rami Levy supermarket in Jerusalem on February 3, 2022. There is no suggestion that the brands or supermarket pictured are affected (Flash90)

By

Phoebe Black

1 min read
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A Jerusalem court has extended the detention of a man accused of lacing food products intended for infants and toddlers with sedatives by six days.

The suspect was originally questioned in June regarding the alleged spiking of Prinok fruit puree products.

But the court ruled this week that there is sufficient evidence to continue detention and that the investigation’s findings provide a significant level of reasonable suspicion.

One of the police officers involved in the investigation told the court: “We claim the respondent was deliberately involved and relatively close to the poisoning incident.”

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Topics:

Israel

Court and Crime

Courts

Jerusalem

Babies

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