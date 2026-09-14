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Israel’s oldest Holocaust survivor dies aged 107

Yehuda Aharon Widawski, his younger brother, and one uncle were the only members of their family to survive the Nazi extermination of Jews

September 14, 2026 09:41
Widawski.jpg
Yehuda Widawski arrives ar the entrance of Auschwitz-Birkenau for a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the death camp on January 27, 2015 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Israel’s oldest Holocaust survivor, Yehuda Aharon Widawski, died at the age of 107 on the eve of Rosh Hashanah on Friday.

Yehuda, who survived Auschwitz and Nazi forced labour, devoted decades to preserving the memory of Poland’s destroyed Jewish communities.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog eulogised him in a Hebrew-language post, saying that he was saddened to hear of his passing.

“When he was 104 years old, I had the privilege of hosting Yehuda at the President’s Residence together with his magnificent family,” the president said.

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Topics:

Israel

Holocaust survivors

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