Three Israelis were lightly wounded when Palestinians rammed their vehicle near Jericho, in the West Bank, before attacking them with axes, clubs and bats, according to the IDF.

The attack occurred in the village of al-Duyuk al-Tahta, near a newly established settlement outpost on the outskirts of Jericho, which sits in Area A of the territory, entry into which is prohibited under Israeli law. Two of the wounded Israelis were hospitalised.

“Subsequently, rocks were hurled at the Israelis, who responded by firing in order to remove the threat,” the IDF said.