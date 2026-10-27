Become a Member
Israel

Israelis go to the polls for first election since October 7 attacks

More than seven million people are eligible to vote and tens of thousands have returned home from overseas to have their say

October 27, 2026 08:19
vote.JPG
Israelis are casting their votes. (Photo John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images)

By

Lianne Kolirin

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Polls have now opened in the first election in Israel since the murderous attacks launched by Hamas on October 7 2023.

Israelis have from 7am until 10pm tonight to cast their vote in what has been described as the country’s most important election in its history.

It is widely seen as a referendum on the leadership of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, with his opponents seeking to deliver their verdict on the security failings that led to the murder of more than 1,200 people on October 7, as well as 251 more who were taken hostage into Gaza.

Netanyahu's main opponent is Gadi Eisenkot, a former IDF chief of staff who entered politics in 2022. The war has taken a personal toll on him: his youngest son Gal, 25, was killed fighting in Gaza in December 2023. His centrist party is called Yashar.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Israel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper