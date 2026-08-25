Two Israeli universities ranked amongst world’s top 100

In addition, universities with a significant number of papers indexed in the Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE) and Social Science Citation Index (SSCI) in the Web of Science are also included.

Universities are ranked by academic and research performance indicators, including awards won by alumni and papers published.

However, the last few years have seen a steady decline in the rankings for Israeli institutions.

Both the Weizmann Institute and the Technion achieved their highest scores of the decade in 2023, when they ranked 68th and 79th respectively, while the Hebrew University hit its peak in 2022, placing 77th.

This year, the Technion has dropped to a rank outside the top 100 and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev fell from within the top 400 – its peak this decade - to within the top 500.

However, Tel Aviv University achieved a spot in the top 200 for the first time since 2022 and Bar-Ilan University retained a position in the top 600, having fallen from the top 400 after 2022.

The University of Haifa retained its position in the top 700, similarly having fallen from the top 600 after 2022.