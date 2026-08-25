Two Israeli universities ranked amongst world’s top 100

Two Israeli universities have ranked among the world’s top 100 higher education institutions in a coveted league table.
The Weizmann Institute of Science and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem placed 71st and 89th, respectively, in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), which is compiled by ShanghaiRankings.
ARWU, first published in 2003, is an annual assessment of over 2500 universities, the best 1000 of which are ranked in its findings.
ARWU considers every university that counts any Nobel Laureates, Fields Medallists, highly cited researchers, or papers published in Nature or Science among its faculty.
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Hebrew University of Jerusalem