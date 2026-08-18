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Pro-Netanyahu TV network takes down report on former top IDF lawyer after confronting her neighbour by mistake

A reporter from Channel 14 thought he was interviewing Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who was involved in the leaking of footage showing the abuse of a prisoner at an Israeli detention facility

August 18, 2026 15:19
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Former IDF Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi is released to house arrest outside the Neve Tirtza Women’s Prison in Ramla, November 7, 2025 (Flash90)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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A pro-Netanyahu Israeli TV network has taken down a report about former IDF Advocate General Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi after it emerged that its reporter had actually confronted her neighbour in a case of mistaken identity.

Channel 14 previously aired footage of one of its journalists approaching a woman whom he thought was Tomer-Yerushalmi in the street as she walked her dog.

The military lawyer resigned last October after admitting her part in leaking footage of soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee.

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Topics:

IDF

Israel

Israeli Politics

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