Two Israeli teens charged over alleged Islamic State-inspired terror plot

Prosecutors indicted two northern Israel teenagers in Haifa District Court on Friday for allegedly pledging allegiance to the Islamic State and planning terrorist attacks against security forces.

The first suspect, a 16-year-old resident of the Galilee, was arrested on August 4 in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police’s Northern District, the two forces said in a joint statement.

Investigators said he had made contact with IS-linked elements and pledged allegiance to the terrorist organisation.

He also allegedly searched online for instructions on making explosive belts and intended to attack Jewish police officers and soldiers on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.