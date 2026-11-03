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Israeli-founded startups make up nearly half of Fortune’s top cybersecurity companies

Israeli companies secured six places in the growth category, 11 in early growth and 12 in the early-stage rankings

November 3, 2026 13:46
Cyber.jpg
A computer screen during the InCyber Forum, an international cybersecurity event, at the Grand Palais in Lille, France, on April 1, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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Israeli-founded startups account for almost half of Fortune magazine’s Cyber 60 list for 2027, with 29 cybersecurity companies selected having been founded or co-founded by Israelis.

The annual list, now in its fourth year, recognises venture-backed cybersecurity businesses based on revenue, growth and commercial performance.

More than 300 companies were assessed, across growth, early-growth and early-stage categories.

Israeli companies secured six places in the growth category, 11 in early growth and 12 in the early-stage rankings, representing 55 per cent and 60 per cent of those respective groups.

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