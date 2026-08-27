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Israeli pop star who snubbed Eurovision to keep Shabbat weds on Italian Riviera

Omer Adam and his partner Sacha Israelovich wed in a Orthodox ceremony set in a converted medieval monastery

August 27, 2026 14:12
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Israeli singer Omer Adam performs at Hostage square in Tel Aviv on February 20, 2025, the day of the release of the bodies of four Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity (Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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Israeli pop star Omer Adam has married his partner, Sacha Israelovich, in an intimate ceremony on the Italian Riviera, which blended Orthodox tradition with the spectacular setting of a converted medieval monastery.

Around 100 guests attended the wedding in Portofino on Wednesday evening, after travelling from Israel to Milan by private jet before being taken to the coastal resort.

The chupah ceremony was officiated by Rabbi Levi Yitzhak Hazzan, the Chabad emissary in Milan, alongside Rabbi Mendi Gurviz, the Chabad emissary in Mishmar Hashiva. A shofar was blown during the ceremony.

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Israel

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