Israeli pop star who snubbed Eurovision to keep Shabbat weds on Italian Riviera

Chasidic singer Motty Steinmetz, of whose music Adam is reportedly a fan, provided a live soundtrack for the ceremony, performing the Jewish prayer Ana Bekoach and Im Eshkachech Yerushalayim – “If I forget thee, O Jerusalem”.

Men and women were seated separately during the ceremony, in accordance with normal Orthodox practice, and a condition Steinmetz places on his wedding performances.

According to those close to the singer, the requirement is included in his contract and couples booking him are informed in advance.

The celebrations took place at a converted 14th-century Christian monastery overlooking Portofino.

Adam is a well-known name in Israel but rose to international prominence in 2019 when he turned down the opportunity to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest as it would have required him to break Shabbat.

He was invited by Israeli public broadcaster Kan to be the opening act for that year’s competition, which was held in Tel Aviv following Netta Barzilai’s win in 2018, but declined despite not being religiously observant himself, according to the Times of Israel.

A statement from his publicist at the time read: “Omer Adam received an offer to appear in a performance at the 2019 Eurovision.

“After a meeting between the sides, because rehearsals for the finale would be held on Shabbat, Omer decided – despite the great honour – not to take part in the event. He thanks them from the bottom of his heart for approaching him.”

Despite the high-profile nature of the wedding, the couple sought to keep the occasion private. Guests were reportedly required to hand over their mobile phones on arrival and only a small selection of photos were posted on social media.