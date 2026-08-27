Israeli pop star who snubbed Eurovision to keep Shabbat weds on Italian Riviera

Israeli pop star Omer Adam has married his partner, Sacha Israelovich, in an intimate ceremony on the Italian Riviera, which blended Orthodox tradition with the spectacular setting of a converted medieval monastery.
Around 100 guests attended the wedding in Portofino on Wednesday evening, after travelling from Israel to Milan by private jet before being taken to the coastal resort.
❤️Happy news from Portofino, Italy: Israeli singer Omer Adam and Sasha Israelovitz have shared the first photos from their intimate civil wedding ceremony, attended by their families.— Iris (@streetwize) August 25, 2026
The celebrations will continue tomorrow with a Jewish religious ceremony, jointly officiated by… pic.twitter.com/vjG9zyTeIt
The chupah ceremony was officiated by Rabbi Levi Yitzhak Hazzan, the Chabad emissary in Milan, alongside Rabbi Mendi Gurviz, the Chabad emissary in Mishmar Hashiva. A shofar was blown during the ceremony.
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