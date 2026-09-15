Israeli judo pair strike gold at top tournament in Hungary

Many of those athletes will compete in Baku at the 2026 World Judo Championships next month.

Ashpiz said: “This is a great gift for me and for the country on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. I went through a difficult period, so to come back to competition like this and finish it with a gold medal is a very special feeling.”

Israel's Izhak Ashpiz reacts after competing against France's Enzo Jean (not pictured) in the final bout of the men's under 60kg category at the Hungary Grand Slam on September 11, 2026. (Photo: FERENC ISZA / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

His victory in the final matchup – which came as he took advantage of a mistake by his opponent who was attempting a difficult technique – came after an injury setback which his coach suggested might have more gravely hampered a less resilient athlete.

“Coming back from an injury and winning gold at a Grand Slam says a great deal about his character, resilience, discipline and commitment to the process,” said Israeli national team coach Shany Hershko, uncle of the other gold medallist, Raz Hershko.

“Izhak worked extremely hard to return to this level and Friday he was rewarded for that work.”

Hershko, 28, likewise capitalised on a mistake from her opponent in the gold medal contest, timing her attack perfectly to overcome a competitor who was taller than her and had a greater reach than her own.

“Winning another Grand Slam means a lot, especially mentally,” Hershko said.

“After the Paris Olympics [where she won the silver medal], I told myself that to continue I had to achieve things I've never done before.”

“Heading into Baku, the expectation is always gold. That pressure is a good thing; I love the adrenaline, raising the flag and hearing the anthem.”

Israeli athletes have an impressive legacy in the martial art.

The nation’s first Olympic medal was a silver won by female judoka Yael Arad at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

Since that watershed moment, seven more Israeli judokas have won Olympic medals (five bronze, two silver). They include three at the most recent Games in Paris two years ago: Inbar Lanir and the aforementioned Hershko (silver) and Peter Paltchik (bronze).