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Israeli judo pair strike gold at top tournament in Hungary

Izhak Ashpiz, who is just 18, triumphs along with Raz Hershko at the Budapest competition in the run-up to the World Championships

September 15, 2026 13:01
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Israel's Raz Hershko (white) and France's Celia Cancan compete in the women's over 78kg category final bout at the Hungary Grand Slam on September 13, 2026. (Photo: Ferenc ISZA / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Ben Conway

1 min read
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Two Israeli judo stars, one who is only 18 years old, have won gold medals at an international judo tournament in Budapest.

Teenage sensation Izhak Ashpiz triumphed in the men’s extra-lightweight (under 60kg) category, while compatriot Raz Hershko won the women’s heavyweight (over 78kg) class at the Hungary Grand Slam last weekend.

Kerem Primo also took bronze in the women’s half-middleweight (57-63kg) group, giving Israel a medal tally only bettered by Japan and Russia.

The trio were among athletes from 67 nations in 14 weight categories (seven each for men and women) who competed in Budapest.

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Topics:

judo

Hungary

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