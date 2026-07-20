Israeli Olympic medallist judoka auctioning match-worn gi to fund PTSD treatment for disaster response teams

An Israeli Olympic judoka is selling his match-worn gi, the traditional judo uniform, to raise money to fund PTSD treatment for volunteers who respond to natural disasters and major emergencies worldwide.
“I’m trading my armour to fund theirs”, said Paris bronze medallist Peter Paltchik ahead of the fundraiser for Zaka, an Israel-based series of post-disaster response teams, currently comprising around 3,000 volunteers.
The organisation has played a key role in responding to emergencies within Israel, such as providing “acute stabilisation and early psychological intervention” after the Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh in March which killed nine people.
It also operates further afield, including carrying out search and rescue missions following the recent earthquakes in Venezuela and providing support at the scene of a road accident in northeastern Bulgaria, which took the life of 36-year-old Jerusalem resident Leah Zinger.
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