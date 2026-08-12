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Popular Israeli ice cream chain may have to pay £86m in compensation over ‘sugar-free’ flavours

Golda has been accused of using the classification for products with 13 times the permitted sugar limit

August 12, 2026 14:41
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(Illustrative) Ice cream flavours at a branch of Golda in Israel (YouTube/Desde Israel Mery Miriam Harari)

By

Lianne Kolirin

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Golda, the popular chain of Israeli ice cream parlours, is facing a class action over its sugar-free offerings.

The company, which has more than 100 stores nationwide, could be forced to pay around NIS 350 million (£86.3 million) in compensation if a court finds it guilty of misleading its customers over flavours which were said to be sugarless.

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Topics:

Israel

Ice cream

Israeli food

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