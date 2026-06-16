Israeli health care giant chosen for landmark project to set up a pandemic early warning system using AI

Professor Eytan Wirtheim, CEO of Clalit Health Services: “Being selected to participate in this groundbreaking international initiative alongside the World Health Organization, the University of Oxford, and other leading partners, is an extraordinary vote of confidence in the scientific, medical, and technological capabilities that have been built here over many years.

“In the post COVID era, we must be prepared for the possibility of another major global health event.

“At a time when international collaboration faces increasing challenges, this achievement demonstrates that the knowledge, research, and innovation developed by Clalit and the Israeli healthcare system continue to play an important role in the global effort to shape the future of medicine.”

Professor Eytan Wirtheim, CEO of Clalit Health Services (Elad Malka)

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It is hoped PANDAI will establish Europe’s first AI-based platform for the early detection, prediction, and management of pandemics.

The platform will be connected to healthcare systems across Europe, enabling epidemiologists, policymakers, and public health authorities to identify early warning signs of outbreaks and respond more rapidly and effectively.

Clalit, which has a network of hospitals and clinics in Israel, is considered a global leader in community healthcare and medical research.

Professor Doron Netzer, Head of Medicine at Clalit’s Community Division, was one of the central figures in Israel’s response to the COVID 19.

He said: “This is both a great honour and a major responsibility.

“One of the world’s leading research frameworks has recognised Clalit’s research capabilities, expertise, and experience in operating a healthcare system during periods of uncertainty and global pandemics.

“The COVID 19 pandemic demonstrated that Israel’s community healthcare system, with Clalit at its forefront, serves as a critical first line of defense against emerging health threats.”

Clalit’s studies on the effectiveness and safety of COVID 19 vaccines were among the first large-scale real-world analyses published globally.