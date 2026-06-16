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Israeli health care giant chosen for landmark project to set up a pandemic early warning system using AI

Clalit is teaming up with Oxford University and the World Health Organisation for £7 million initiative

June 16, 2026 11:58
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Clalit helped fight the Covid-19 pandemic

By

Mark Wood

1 min read

Israel’s largest health care provider is to play a key role in a groundbreaking new project that could save millions of lives by using AI to set up a pandemic early warning system.

Clalit Health Services has been selected by Horizon Europe, the European Union’s flagship research and innovation programme to play a major part in the new initiative known as PANDAI (European Pandemics AI Observatory).

Clalit, which provides health care for over 50 per cent of the Israeli population, will be joining forces with the World Health Organization (WHO), the University of Oxford, and other prominent partners from the UK, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg and Bangladesh.

The choice of Clalit for the prestigious £7million project is a major boost for Israel’s scientific community.

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Topics:

Israel

Hospitals

Pandemic

COVID

AI

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