Israeli growth to soar to 4.5 per cent this year, IMF predicts

The International Monetary Fund this week raised its 2026 growth forecast for Israel from 3.5 per cent in April to 4.5 per cent, upping its prediction by a full percentage point.

The Bank of Israel’s forecast for 2026 was 5.5 per cent.

The IMF Global Economic Outlook report, which appeared on Tuesday, kept the Israel forecast for 2027 at 4.4 per cent, unchanged since April.

Globally, the IMF report predicted 3.1 per cent growth, with 4 per cent in China and 7 per cent in India.