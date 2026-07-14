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Israeli doctors rebuild man’s face in 22-hour operation ‘at limits’ of modern surgery

The patient, Roman, 50, has now returned home and is breathing, eating and drinking independently

July 14, 2026 12:30
Roman before and after the surgery. Credit- Beilinson Hospital of Clalit Health Services.jpeg
Roman, before and after surgery (Image: Beilinson Hospital of Clalit Health Services)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
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Israeli surgeons have successfully rebuilt large portions of a cancer sufferer’s face and skull in a remarkable operation that took 22 hours in two separate stages.

In what was described as one of the most complex head and neck cancer operations ever performed in the country, a team at Beilinson Hospital of Clalit Health Services removed an aggressive tumour that had invaded the patient’s skull, eye socket, facial bones and brain lining. 

After that, the surgeons reconstructed the face of the patient – Roman, 50, from northern Israel – using living bone, muscle and blood vessels harvested from his shoulder blade.

The operation brought together head and neck oncologic surgeons, neurosurgeons, maxillofacial surgeons and ophthalmologists in a carefully coordinated effort to save not only the Roman’s life, but also his ability to breathe, eat, speak and return to everyday life.

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Topics:

Medicine

Hospitals

Technology

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