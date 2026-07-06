Israeli Border Police suspend officer who threw stun grenade into Palestinian’s car and held door closed

As the driver attempts to exit the vehicle, the officer holds the door closed until the grenade goes off, though two other men do manage to escape the cabin via the passenger-side doors.

The officer then walks around to the passenger side, aims his rifle at the pair, who hide at the rear of the vehicle with their hands raised, and appears to fire in their direction.

According to Ynet, the driver was unharmed despite still being in the car at the time the grenade detonated and neither of the other men suffered injuries.

A Border Police spokesperson confirmed that the officer had been suspended from duty and that the incident was “viewed seriously”, adding: “The attached documentation shows an officer acting in a manner that is inconsistent with procedures.

"Accordingly, the incident has been transferred to the Department of Internal Police Investigations for further investigation.”