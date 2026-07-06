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Israeli Border Police suspend officer who threw stun grenade into Palestinian’s car and held door closed

The force said it viewed the incident ‘seriously’ and would investigate

July 6, 2026 17:07
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An Israeli Border Police officer holds shut the door of a Palestinian man's car after throwing a stun grenade into the cabin (X/NoamNakash)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read

Israel’s Border Police has suspended one of its officers after CCTV footage emerged showing him hurling a stun grenade into a Palestinian man’s car and holding the door closed while it went off.

The video, which was filmed in the Qalandiya refugee camp in East Jerusalem on Sunday, shows the officer standing by the stationary car and appearing to argue with the driver.

He then reaches for his belt and retrieves a stun grenade, which he then throws into the front seat.

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Topics:

Israel

Police

East Jerusalem

Jerusalem

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