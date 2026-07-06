Israeli Border Police suspend officer who threw stun grenade into Palestinian’s car and held door closed

Israel’s Border Police has suspended one of its officers after CCTV footage emerged showing him hurling a stun grenade into a Palestinian man’s car and holding the door closed while it went off.
The video, which was filmed in the Qalandiya refugee camp in East Jerusalem on Sunday, shows the officer standing by the stationary car and appearing to argue with the driver.
מח״ש פתחה בחקירת התיעוד החריג הזה של לוחם מג״ב אתמול במחנה הפליטים קלנדיה כשהוא משליך רימון הלם לרכב ומונע מהנהג לצאת. במג״ב הגיבו: האירוע לא עומד בקנה אחד עם הנהלים@GLZRadio pic.twitter.com/diFfc660R9— נועם נקש || Noam Nakash (@nakash_noam) July 6, 2026
He then reaches for his belt and retrieves a stun grenade, which he then throws into the front seat.
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