Israeli airstrike kills Hamas internal security chief in central Gaza

Precautions were taken to reduce harm to noncombatants, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance, the IDF added.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the statement concluded.

In a separate statement on Monday, the IDF said airstrikes over the weekend killed two terrorist commanders in the Gaza Strip.

Amro Abu Alrish served as a Nukhba operative in the "military wing" of Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad, the army stated, adding that he took part in handing over an Israeli hostage taken captive by the terror group.

"Throughout the war, Abu Alrish took an active part in combat against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip and was involved in executing attacks against IDF troops," according to the military.

"In recent months, Abu Alrish advanced additional terror attacks, attempted to rebuild the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and took part in training Nukhba terrorists."

The second strike killed Abd Al-Nasser Al-Aziz Maqadmeh, a commander in Hamas's "police" and a deputy platoon commander in its "military wing." The terrorist advanced attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians, the IDF said.

Soldiers of the IDF's Northern Gaza Brigade and the Yahalom combat engineering unit continue to operate in northern Gaza, east of the ceasefire line, and are working to clear the area of terrorist infrastructure, the military stated separately on Monday.

As part of operations to dismantle Hamas's tunnel network, troops destroyed an underground route stretching hundreds of meters, the statement said.