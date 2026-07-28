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Israeli airstrike kills Hamas internal security chief in central Gaza

Two other terrorist commanders were killed in separate strikes over the weekend

July 28, 2026 15:36
Gaza.jpg
(Illustrative) Children play football amid the ruins of destroyed buildings in Gaza City on July 27, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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An Israeli airstrike eliminated the head of Hamas' internal security apparatus in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF and Shin Bet said on Monday.

Wael Musa Khaled Ladawi was killed in a precision strike in Gaza's Deir al-Balah area on Sunday, according to a statement.

"Hamas's internal security apparatus is a central and clandestine body within the Hamas terrorist organisation," it said.

"Under Ladawi's command, the apparatus collected intelligence for senior Hamas officials, supporting their decision-making and facilitating the planning and execution of terrorist attacks against the State of Israel."

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Topics:

Gaza

IDF

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