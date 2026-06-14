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Israel strikes Hezbollah in Beirut following cross-border attack

IDF is bracing for possible Iranian missile fire after threats from Tehran

June 14, 2026 14:48
Screenshot 2026-06-14 at 16.40.01.png
IDF strike on a Hezbollah command center located in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut, June 14, 2026. (Image: IDF)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read

Following Hezbollah drone attacks on Israel on Sunday, the IDF attacked a command centre of the Iranian proxy in Beirut’s southern suburbs, the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem said.

According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, the IDF notified US Central Command shortly before conducting the strike.

“In accordance with the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has just struck terrorist targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut,” the PMO stated.

The strike came “in response to Hezbollah’s fire toward Israeli territory,” it added. “Israel will not tolerate attacks on its territory.”

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Topics:

Hezbollah

Iran

Israel

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