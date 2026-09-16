Hamas commanders killed in Gaza strikes, Israel says

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Israel’s military has announced the deaths of several senior Hamas commanders in strikes across Gaza, including the head of the terror group’s Rafah Brigade and a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative who took part in the October 7 attacks.

The Israel Defence Forces and Shin Bet said Nael Abu Obeid, who also headed Hamas’s military operations division, was killed in a strike yesterday. The military described him as a central figure in the terror group who had worked to rebuild its capabilities and advance attacks on Israel.

Palestinian media reported that civilians were also killed in the strikes.