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Israel faces soft cheese shortage after technicians refuse to make repair visits

The price of cottage cheese in particular has increased by at least 60 per cent thanks to the pressures of regional conflict

July 22, 2026 16:53
Cheese.jpg
A worker packs cheese curd into Gouda cheese moulds at the Jacobs family dairy in Kfar Haroeh, central Israel on March 30, 2008 (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
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It is a ubiquitous staple of Israeli cuisine, enjoyed at breakfast just as much as dinner, but as the impact of war continues to bite, Israel’s cottage cheese shortage has reached a crisis point.

The country’s leading supplier, Tnuva, has been hit by a technical problem with its manufacturing machinery, but foreign technicians who are needed to make repairs are refusing to travel because of the conflict in the region.

Shelves which were once abundant with the high-protein dairy product are now virtually bare, with cottage cheese replaced with substitutes like yoghurt.

In 2020 the average price was $3.20 a tub, but that is said to have increased by at least 60 per cent in some parts of Israel.

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